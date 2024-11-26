Teafale Lenard Injury: Battling hip injury

Lenard did not play in Tuesday's 114-112 G League win over the Osceola Magic due to a hip injury.

It's unclear when Lenard suffered the injury, as he played a season-high 30 minutes in his first start of the season during Monday's loss to Osceola. His next chance to suit up for the Legends comes in Friday's matchup with Austin. Over five games this season, the 22-year-old undrafted rookie is averaging 7.8 points, 3.2 rebounds, 1.4 steals, 1.2 blocks and 1.2 three-pointers in 22.4 minutes per contest.