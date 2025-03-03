Teddy Allen News: Dominates off bench

Allen totaled 26 points (8-15 FG, 6-9 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds, one assist and one block across 16 minutes Sunday during the G League Rio Grande Valley Vipers' 126-108 win over the College Park Skyhawks.

Allen made the most of his time on the floor, leading the bench in scoring and rebounding despite logging only 16 minutes. He's now scored 20-plus points in two of his last three appearances, boosting his regular-season average to 14.8 points over 21 games.