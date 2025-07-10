Terry Roberts Injury: Held out of Summer League action

Roberts (Achilles) didn't play in Thursday's 90-81 Summer League loss to the Thunder.

Roberts dealt with a left Achilles injury down the stretch of the 2024-25 campaign while playing in the G League, though it's unclear if his absence Thursday is related to the same injury, or if the Nets simply elected to hold him out of Summer League play to provide more opportunities for the club's fresh faces. His next chance to suit up will arrive Sunday against the Wizards.