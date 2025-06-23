Thomas Bryant News: Little playing time in loss

Bryant amassed zero points (0-1 FG, 0-1 3Pt) in one minute during Sunday's 103-91 loss to Oklahoma City in Game 7 of the NBA Finals.

Bryant saw limited action in Indiana's season-ending loss Sunday, as his playing time diminished late in the series. The center appeared in 66 regular-season games between Miami and Indiana, making eight starts and averaging 6.5 points and 3.8 rebounds in 14.6 minutes per game.