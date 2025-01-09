Thomas Bryant News: Season-high 22 points as starter

Bryant logged 22 points (9-16 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), eight boards, two steals and an assist across 28 minutes of play in Wednesday's win over the Bulls.

With Myles Turner (illness) sidelined, Bryant got his first start of the season. He delivered in a huge way, dropping a season high in points and collecting his second-highest rebound total of the season. Head coach Rick Carlisle and Bryant's teammates clearly had a lot of trust in him to step up, given the fact that he took more shots than franchise cornerstone Tyrese Haliburton and rotation mainstays Andrew Nembhard and Bennedict Mathurin. Wednesday's strong showing could lead to more opportunity for Bryant even once Turner returns to the lineup, although it remains to be seen whether he'll be able to remain relevant from a fantasy perspective.