Thomas Sorber News: Selected by Oklahoma City

Sorber was selected by the Thunder with the No. 15 overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft.

Sorber's freshman season at Georgetown was cut short by a left foot injury, but his potential still earned him a spot in the top half of the 2025 NBA Draft. In 24 games, the center averaged 14.5 points, 8.5 rebounds, 2.4 assists, 2.0 blocks and 1.5 steals. With Chet Holmgren and Isaiah Hartenstein anchoring the Thunder's frontcourt, Sorber will have the opportunity to develop at his own pace -- though his talent could push him into the rotation sooner than expected.