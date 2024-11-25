Thon Maker News: Records double-double off bench

Maker (thigh) contributed 11 points (3-8 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 2-3 FT), 12 rebounds, two steals, one assist and one block in 27 minutes during Sunday's 119-105 G League loss to the Mexico City Capitanes.

Maker had a productive appearance following his recovery from a thigh injury. The double-double was his first of the season, as he had previously failed to achieve 10 or more rebounds in three games played. Still, with inconsistent shooting accuracy, Maker is not yet guaranteed to earn more minutes on the court.