Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Thon Maker headshot

Thon Maker News: Records double-double off bench

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 25, 2024

Maker (thigh) contributed 11 points (3-8 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 2-3 FT), 12 rebounds, two steals, one assist and one block in 27 minutes during Sunday's 119-105 G League loss to the Mexico City Capitanes.

Maker had a productive appearance following his recovery from a thigh injury. The double-double was his first of the season, as he had previously failed to achieve 10 or more rebounds in three games played. Still, with inconsistent shooting accuracy, Maker is not yet guaranteed to earn more minutes on the court.

Thon Maker
 Free Agent
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now