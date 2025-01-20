Tidjane Salaun News: Makes G League debut

Salaun (illness) tallied 10 points (3-12 FG, 2-9 3Pt, 1-1 FT), nine rebounds, four assists and four steals across 36 minutes Monday in the G League Greensboro Swarm's 112-111 win over the Grand Rapids Gold.

The Hornets assigned the rookie first-round pick to Greensboro on Saturday, but he wasn't able to play for the Swarm in their loss to Grand Rapids that day due to an illness. Though Salaun has since moved past the illness, the Hornets opted to keep him in Greensboro rather than having him rejoin the NBA club for Monday's eventual 110-105 win over the Mavericks. Salaun had played in 14 consecutive games for Charlotte before sitting out the win over Dallas, but he averaged just 4.2 points in 17.7 minutes per game while shooting 30.4 percent from the field during that stretch. The 19-year-old should rejoin the parent club before long, but the organization may first want him to play extended minutes in the G League for a spell and regain some confidence amid the recent rough patch.