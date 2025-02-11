Tidjane Salaun News: Solid all-around performance

Salaun racked up 16 points (4-10 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 6-9 FT), five rebounds, one block and two steals over 27 minutes during Monday's 97-89 loss to the Nets.

Salaun logged 27 minutes in Monday's loss to the Nets and was one of only three players for Charlotte to score in double figures. The rookie big man finished with 16 points, well over his average in that department of 5.3 points per game and one point off his career-high total of 17. The French import may continue to see more time on the floor if he can keep up this kind of production off the bench for the Hornets.