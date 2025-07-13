Tolu Smith News: Double-doubles in win

Smith racked up 15 points (4-7 FG, 7-8 FT), 12 rebounds, four assists and two blocks across 23 minutes during Sunday's Summer League 98-83 win against the Rockets.

Smith has recorded double-doubles in two straight games during the Las Vegas Summer League. The Mississippi State product continues to be a monster on the glass for Detroit, as he has racked up 23 boards across the last two games.