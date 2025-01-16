Tolu Smith News: Grabs 21 boards in G League loss
Smith registered 20 points (7-13 FG, 3-4 FT), 21 rebounds, one block and one steal over 35 minutes Wednesday during the G League Motor City Cruise's 137-124 loss to the Valley Suns.
Smith led both teams in rebounds Wednesday and finished as the Cruise's second-leading scorer behind Daniss Jenkins (21). Smith has recorded a double-double in nine G League games, and for the year he's averaging 17.4 points on 67.8 percent shooting, 12.2 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 1.3 blocks over 29.4 minutes per contest.
