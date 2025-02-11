Tolu Smith News: Nabs double-double in G League win

Smith notched 21 points (8-15 FG, 3-4 FT), 19 rebounds, two assists, two blocks and one steal across 31 minutes in Monday's 115-111 G League win over the Westchester Knicks.

Smith finished as the club's second-leading scorer while recording a monster double-double in the win. The Mississippi State product has logged 14 outings with a double-double through 20 G League appearances, averaging 17.2 points, 11.9 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 1.0 blocks across 29.5 minutes per contest.