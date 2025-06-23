Tony Bradley News: Minimal impact Sunday

Bradley ended with two points (2-2 FT) and one rebound across five minutes during Sunday's 103-91 loss to the Thunder in Game 7 of the NBA Finals.

Bradley didn't attempt a shot in his five minutes of action Sunday but sank two free throws to avoid a scoreless performance. The center served as a deep reserve throughout both the playoffs and regular season. Across 14 regular-season appearances, he averaged 4.4 points and 3.0 rebounds in 8.1 minutes per game.