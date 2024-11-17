Fantasy Basketball
Tony Snell News: Limited action off bench in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 17, 2024

Snell recorded three points (1-1 FT, 1-1 3Pt) and one block over six minutes in Friday's 110-96 win over the Cleveland Charge.

Snell has played a limited role off the bench so far in his first season in Sioux Falls, and did so once again in Friday's victory but made the most of the time on the court for the Skyforce. Snell connected on his only shot attempt in the game, a three, and recorded a block on the defensive end. So far this year, Snell is averaging 4.3 points, 1.5 assists, 1.3 rebounds and 0.8 steals over 13.2 minutes in four contests.

