Menu
Fantasy Home
Fantasy Basketball
Tosan Evbuomwan headshot

Tosan Evbuomwan Injury: Remaining out Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on July 15, 2025

Evbuomwan (hip) won't play in Tuesday's Summer League game against the Knicks, Erik Slater of ClutchPoints.com reports.

Evbuomwan will miss his second consecutive Summer League matchup due to a hip contusion. Egor Demin (rest), Danny Wolf (rest) and Tyson Etienne (illness) have also been ruled out, with their next chance to suit up coming Wednesday against the Magic.

Tosan Evbuomwan
Brooklyn Nets
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now