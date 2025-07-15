Tosan Evbuomwan Injury: Remaining out Tuesday
Evbuomwan (hip) won't play in Tuesday's Summer League game against the Knicks, Erik Slater of ClutchPoints.com reports.
Evbuomwan will miss his second consecutive Summer League matchup due to a hip contusion. Egor Demin (rest), Danny Wolf (rest) and Tyson Etienne (illness) have also been ruled out, with their next chance to suit up coming Wednesday against the Magic.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now