Trae Young News: Green light to play Monday

Young (Achilles) is available for Monday's game against the Magic, Brad Rowland of the Locked On Podcast Network reports.

Young has consistently been listed on the injury report due to right Achilles tendinitis, but he has been upgraded from probable to available and will play in Monday's Southeast division clash. The All-Star point guard has averaged 31.8 points, 11.8 assists, 2.0 rebounds and 1.0 steals over 37.0 minutes per game over his last five outings.