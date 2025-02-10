Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Trae Young headshot

Trae Young News: Green light to play Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 10, 2025

Young (Achilles) is available for Monday's game against the Magic, Brad Rowland of the Locked On Podcast Network reports.

Young has consistently been listed on the injury report due to right Achilles tendinitis, but he has been upgraded from probable to available and will play in Monday's Southeast division clash. The All-Star point guard has averaged 31.8 points, 11.8 assists, 2.0 rebounds and 1.0 steals over 37.0 minutes per game over his last five outings.

Trae Young
Atlanta Hawks
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now