Tre Johnson News: Selected by Washington

Johnson was selected by the Wizards with the No. 6 overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft.

The Longhorn averaged 19.9 points, 3.1 rebounds and 2.7 assists while shooting 42.7 percent from the field and 39.7 percent from three over 33 games in his lone college season. Arguably the most prolific scorer in the draft, the 19-year-old led the SEC in points per game during the 2024-25 season. With Jordan Poole traded to the Pelicans, the Wizards should eventually give Johnson ample opportunities in a backcourt that currently includes CJ McCollum, Bub Carrington and Marcus Smart. Washington is expected to move on from its veterans at some point and embrace a rebuild, but until that happens, Johnson may not see a major role right away.