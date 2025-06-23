Tre Mann News: Makes full recovery

Mann has been declared healthy after being held to 13 games during the 2024-25 season due to back disc herniation, Shams Charania of ESPN reports.

Charania notes that Mann has participated in all of the club's offseason basketball activities, including 5-on-5 scrimmages. The Florida product was off to a strong start to the 2024-25 campaign, averaging 14.1 points, 2.9 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 1.8 made threes in 13 appearances before being held out with the back injury and will become a restricted free agent over the offseason.