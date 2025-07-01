Trentyn Flowers News: Inks two-way deal with LAC

Flowers signed a one-year, two-way deal with the Clippers on Tuesday.

Flowers joined the Clippers on a one-year, two-way deal in the 2024-25 campaign. He appeared in six regular-season outings with the parent club last year, averaging 1.8 points and 0.7 rebounds across 4.5 minutes per game. The 20-year-old forward spent the majority of his time with the team's G League affiliate, the San Diego Clippers, averaging 17.7 points, 5.0 rebounds and 2.0 assists across 30.8 minutes per game in 42 outings.