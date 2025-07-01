Trentyn Flowers News: Inks two-way deal with LAC
Flowers signed a one-year, two-way deal with the Clippers on Tuesday.
Flowers joined the Clippers on a one-year, two-way deal in the 2024-25 campaign. He appeared in six regular-season outings with the parent club last year, averaging 1.8 points and 0.7 rebounds across 4.5 minutes per game. The 20-year-old forward spent the majority of his time with the team's G League affiliate, the San Diego Clippers, averaging 17.7 points, 5.0 rebounds and 2.0 assists across 30.8 minutes per game in 42 outings.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now