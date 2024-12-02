Trentyn Flowers News: Leads scoring attack in G League

Flowers tallied 22 points (5-8 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 6-6 FT), nine rebounds and three assists over 31 minutes Sunday during the G League San Diego Clippers' 125-106 loss to the Stockton Kings.

Flowers was incredibly efficient shooting the ball and led the team in scoring despite limited volume on the offensive end. He also grabbed a team-high nine rebounds in the loss. The 19-year-old forward is averaging 15.1 points, 5.5 rebounds and 2.4 assists in 30.0 minutes through eight G League appearances so far this season.