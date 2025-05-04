Trentyn Flowers News: Plays six games in 2024-25

Flowers finished the 2024-25 campaign with averages of 1.8 points and 0.7 rebounds across 4.5 minutes per game in six regular-season outings.

Flowers signed a one-year, two-way deal with Los Angeles in July but spent a majority of his time with their G League affiliate in San Diego, averaging 17.7 points, 5.0 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 0.5 steals and 0.4 blocks across 30.8 minutes per game in 40 outings. The 20-year-old forward is set to become a restricted free agent ahead of the 2025-26 campaign.