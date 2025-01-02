Trentyn Flowers News: Puts up 23 points in G League

Flowers (shoulder) racked up 23 points (8-17 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 2-5 FT), 10 rebounds and two assists across 38 minutes Wednesday in the G League San Diego Clippers' 119-115 loss to the Rip City Remix.

Flowers had missed San Diego's previous game Sunday versus the Memphis Hustle due to a left shoulder injury, but he was back on the court Wednesday and turned in an impressive outing. The rookie is signed to a two-way deal with LA, but he's made just one appearance for the NBA club. In his 17 appearances with San Diego, Flowers is averaging 14.4 points, 5.1 rebounds, 1.9 assists and 1.1 three-pointers in 28.2 minutes per contest.