Trevelin Queen News: Heads into free agency

The Magic declined to extend Queen a qualifying offer prior to the June 29 deadline, making him an unrestricted free agent, John Schuhmann of NBA.com reports.

Queen served as a two-way player for Orlando for the second straight season in 2024-25, appearing in 31 contests (two starts) at the NBA level while averaging 4.9 points, 1.7 rebounds, 1.2 assists and 1.0 steals in 13.9 minutes per game. Since the 28-year-old guard now has four seasons of NBA experience, he's no longer eligible for a two-way deal, and the Magic weren't prepared to sign him to a standard contract heading into the 2025-26 campaign. Though he's seen limited action in the NBA since entering the professional ranks in 2020, Queen has been a prolific producer in the G League, most notably winning league MVP honors as a member of the Rio Grande Valley Vipers for the 2021-22 season. Queen should be able to catch on elsewhere in free agency, though he might have to compete for a roster spot in training camp on a non-guaranteed deal.