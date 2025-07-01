Trey Alexander News: Becomes unrestricted free agent

The Nuggets informed Alexander on Friday that he wouldn't be extended a qualifying offer, making him an unrestricted free agent, Vinny Benedetto of The Denver Gazette reports.

A two-way player for the Nuggets as a rookie last season, Alexander averaged just 4.9 minutes over his 24 appearances with the NBA club, but he was one of the top players in all of the G League. He claimed G League Rookie of the Year honors after posting averages of 25.8 points, 5.8 rebounds, 5.3 assists, 2.6 three-pointers and 1.5 steals in 37.0 minutes over 30 appearances with the Grand Rapids Gold. Though the Nuggets aren't planning to re-sign him, the 22-year-old guard shouldn't have much trouble landing a two-way or non-guaranteed deal elsewhere around the league, or perhaps a more lucrative contract if he's willing to play overseas.