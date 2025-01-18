Trey Alexander News: Continues stellar G League season

Alexander amassed 38 points (14-27 FG, 5-9 3Pt, 4-4 FT), four rebounds, two assists and two blocks in 38 minutes during Saturday's 124-116 G League win over the Swarm.

Alexander continued to yield stellar results in the G League on Saturday, posting a season-high 38 points to lead all scorers while also draining a season-best five triples. The 21-year-old undrafted rookie is now averaging 25.0 points, 5.2 assists, 5.1 rebounds, 1.3 steals and 2.4 threes in 36.6 minutes through 15 appearances for the Gold this season. Although Alexander has a two-way deal with the Nuggets, he'll likely continue to spend most of his time with Grand Rapids.