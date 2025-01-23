Trey Alexander News: Leading scorer in G League win

Alexander compiled 36 points (12-22 FG, 6-11 3Pt, 4-6 FT), six rebounds, five steals and two assists across 39 minutes Wednesday in the G League Grand Rapid Gold's 113-106 win over the College Park Skyhawks.

Alexander has now scored at least 30 points in four straight games for Grand Rapids and is averaging 26.3 points per contest over his 17 appearances on the season in the G League. The undrafted rookie is on a two-way deal with the Nuggets, but he's not expected to be featured in the NBA rotation anytime soon.