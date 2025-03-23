Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Trey Alexander headshot

Trey Alexander News: Leads scoring attack in G League

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 23, 2025

Alexander tallied 24 points (8-17 FG, 1-7 3Pt, 5-5 FT), eight rebounds, five assists and one steal across 42 minutes Saturday during the G League Grand Rapids Gold's 92-87 loss to the Wisconsin Herd.

Alexander continued his stretch of strong play Saturday in the loss, as he's scored 20 or more points in 17 consecutive appearances for the Gold. He's averaging 26.1 points, 5.8 rebounds, 5.5 assists and 1.5 steals over 22 G League regular-season games.

Trey Alexander
Denver Nuggets
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now