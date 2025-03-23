Trey Alexander News: Leads scoring attack in G League

Alexander tallied 24 points (8-17 FG, 1-7 3Pt, 5-5 FT), eight rebounds, five assists and one steal across 42 minutes Saturday during the G League Grand Rapids Gold's 92-87 loss to the Wisconsin Herd.

Alexander continued his stretch of strong play Saturday in the loss, as he's scored 20 or more points in 17 consecutive appearances for the Gold. He's averaging 26.1 points, 5.8 rebounds, 5.5 assists and 1.5 steals over 22 G League regular-season games.