Trey Alexander News: Poor shooting performance in win

Alexander posted 14 points (6-19 FG, 2-6, 3Pt, 0-1 FT), six rebounds, four assists and one block in 39 minutes during Sunday's 106-94 G League win over the Capital City Go-Go.

It was a poor shooting performance by Alexander, who scored a season-low 14 points Sunday after matching his season high with four three-pointers in Friday's win over the G League Celtics. The 21-year-old undrafted rookie has made 10 appearances with the Nuggets in 2024-25 while under a two-way contract with the parent club, which keeps him in the reserves as an option to rejoin Denver at some point later this year if its backcourt ever were to get hit hard by the injury bug. Through 10 starts for Grands Rapids, Alexander is averaging 24.1 points, 6.2 rebounds, 4.8 assists, 1.6 steals and 1.8 threes.