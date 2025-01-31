Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Trey Alexander headshot

Trey Alexander News: Pops off for 31 points in G League

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on January 31, 2025 at 2:57pm

Alexander finished with 31 points (12-19 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 3-4 FT), six rebounds, five assists and three steals across 36 minutes Thursday during the G League Grand Rapids Gold's 111-106 loss to the Stockton Kings.

Alexander was efficient on the offensive end of the court, but his production didn't stop there. He contributed across the board, including on the defensive end, after failing to collect a steal in his previous two matchups. Alexander is averaging 26.8 points, 5.7 rebounds, 4.5 assists and 1.4 steals through 12 regular-season appearances.

Trey Alexander
Denver Nuggets
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now