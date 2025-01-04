Trey Alexander News: Posts double-double in G League loss

Alexander recorded 28 points (9-20 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 3-4 FT), 10 assists, seven rebounds and one block across 41 minutes Friday in the G League Grand Rapids Gold's 129-108 loss to the Long Island Nets.

Alexander has now notched two double-doubles and nine 20-plus-point scoring performances through his first 11 G League outings. The two-way player is unlikely to be a factor in the Denver rotation anytime soon but should be a focal point of the Grand Rapids offense whenever he's assigned to the G League.