Trey Alexander News: Rough shooting in G League

Alexander posted 14 points (6-19 FG, 2-6, 3Pt, 0-1 FT), six rebounds, four assists and one block in 39 minutes Sunday in the G League Grand Rapids Gold's 106-94 win over the Capital City Go-Go.

The 14 points were Alexander's fewest in his 10 appearances so far this season with the Gold. The 21-year-old undrafted rookie is on a two-way contract with Denver and has made 10 appearances with the Nuggets in 2024-25, but just two have come in December while he's been phased out of the NBA rotation. Through his 10 outings with Grands Rapids, Alexander is averaging 24.1 points, 6.2 rebounds, 4.8 assists, 1.8 three-pointers and 1.6 steals in 37.3 minutes per contest.