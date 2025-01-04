Trey Burke Injury: Out again
Burke missed Saturday's 106-98 G League loss to the South Bay Lakers after relapsing into a hip injury.
Burke remains unable to play on consecutive days while he regains full fitness, but he'll look to avoid a major issue and return to action in upcoming games. He's the best shooter on the squad with an average of 20.8 points per contest over the 2024-25 campaign, so his absence is a significant blow to the team's offensive power. Davon Reed and Kyle Rose should benefit in terms of playing time if Burke is forced to miss more matchups.
Trey Burke
Free Agent
