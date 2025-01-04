Trey Burke Injury: Out again

Burke missed Saturday's 106-98 G League loss to the South Bay Lakers after relapsing into a hip injury.

Burke remains unable to play on consecutive days while he regains full fitness, but he'll look to avoid a major issue and return to action in upcoming games. He's the best shooter on the squad with an average of 20.8 points per contest over the 2024-25 campaign, so his absence is a significant blow to the team's offensive power. Davon Reed and Kyle Rose should benefit in terms of playing time if Burke is forced to miss more matchups.