Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Trey Burke headshot

Trey Burke News: Leads offense Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 14, 2024

Burke recorded 26 points (8-16 FG, 4-10 3Pt, 3-3 FT), seven assists, three rebounds and two steals in 34 minutes during Thursday's 128-105 loss to the Osceola Magic.

Burke led the visitors in scoring and was the team's only player to produce multiple three-pointers in this game. His 28.0 points per contest represent the ninth-highest average in the current G League season. He'll likely continue to command the Capitanes' attack as one of their two experienced men alongside Juan Toscano-Anderson.

Trey Burke
 Free Agent
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now