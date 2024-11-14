Trey Burke News: Leads offense Thursday

Burke recorded 26 points (8-16 FG, 4-10 3Pt, 3-3 FT), seven assists, three rebounds and two steals in 34 minutes during Thursday's 128-105 loss to the Osceola Magic.

Burke led the visitors in scoring and was the team's only player to produce multiple three-pointers in this game. His 28.0 points per contest represent the ninth-highest average in the current G League season. He'll likely continue to command the Capitanes' attack as one of their two experienced men alongside Juan Toscano-Anderson.