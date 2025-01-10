Trey Burke News: Plays 26 minutes Thursday

Burke (hip) racked up seven points (3-11 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 1-1 FT), four assists, four rebounds and one steal across 26 minutes in Thursday's 105-93 G League win over the Delaware Blue Coats.

Burke had a quiet outing despite being fit enough to start in this contest. He has been off his best form, and the injury has kept him from seeing consistent action over the last few weeks, so it remains to be seen how much of an impact he'll make going forward. He's averaging 14.0 points and 4.3 assists per game after three regular-season appearances.