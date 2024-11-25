Trey Burke News: Scores 25 points in return

Burke (undisclosed) had 25 points (8-16 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 3-4 FT), two rebounds, two assists and two steals over 36 minutes in Sunday's 119-105 G League win over the Rio Grande Valley Vipers.

Burke recovered from a problem that sidelined him from the previous two matches, pushing Kyle Rose back to the bench in Sunday's clash. The veteran finished with a game-high scoring total while playing his usual role as a point guard. He should be heavily involved in offensive duties if he can avoid injuries for the remainder of the season.