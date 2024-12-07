Trey Burke News: Solid outing off bench

Burke (lower body) produced 24 points (9-17 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), seven assists, four rebounds and one steal over 34 minutes in Friday's 98-94 G League loss to the Oklahoma City Blue.

Burke bounced back following a two-match injury absence and delivered a game-high scoring count despite coming off the bench against the Blue. The guard has now topped 20 points in six of his seven appearances this season. He should be fit enough to start going forward, most likely taking playing time away from Kyle Rose.