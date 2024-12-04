Tristan Enaruna News: Puts up 17 points in G League loss

Enaruna finished with 17 points (8-21 FG, 1-8 3Pt, 0-2 FT), six rebounds, two assists, two steals and one block over 37 minutes Monday during the G League Maine Celtics' 102-90 loss to the College Park Skyhawks.

Enaruna was one of three starters to score in double figures, though he didn't exactly shoot the ball well, especially from beyond the arc. He's been a solid contributor for Maine so far this season, averaging 10.1 points, 4.3 rebounds and 1.0 assists in his first seven appearances of the 2024-25 campaign.