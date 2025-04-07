Tristan Enaruna News: Rare 20-point effort in loss

Enaruna recorded 20 points (7-17 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 4-4 FT), five rebounds, four assists and one block in 40 minutes during Sunday's 135-122 G League Eastern Conference Finals loss to the Osceola Magic.

While he was blanked from three-point land, the undrafted rookie still reached the 20-point barrier for the first time since the March 8 loss to the Cleveland Charge and just the third time overall during 2024-25. Over 49 games (22 starts) across the G League regular season and playoffs, Enaruna finished with averages of 11.1 points, 5.2 rebounds, 1.6 assists, 0.7 steals and 1.0 three-pointers in 27.5 minutes.