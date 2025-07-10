Menu
Tristan Vukcevic

Tristan Vukcevic News: Re-signs with Washington

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on July 10, 2025 at 10:17am

Vukcevic signed a two-way contract with the Wizards on Thursday, Shams Charania of ESPN reports.

Vukcevic will be back with Washington for a third straight year. The 21-year-old center played in 35 games with the franchise during the 2024-25 campaign, averaging 9.4 points, 3.7 rebounds and 1.1 assists per game, shooting 49.6 percent from the floor and 37.3 percent from three-point range.

