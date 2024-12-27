Tristen Newton News: Dishes out nine assists in G League

Newton logged 22 points (7-17 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds, nine assists and three steals in 41 minutes during Friday's 127-116 G League win over Salt Lake City Stars.

The versatile Newton has picked things up in the playmaking department of late, dishing out at least six dimes in each of his last five games for the Mad Ants. The 23-year-old former second-rounder is now averaging 17.5 points, 6.5 rebounds, 6.4 assists, 1.5 steals and 3.0 three-pointers in 36.6 minutes across 11 outings in the G League this year. Newton has a two-way contract with the Pacers, but his services are unlikely to be called upon for the parent club unless Indiana's backcourt gets banged up via injuries.