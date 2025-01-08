Tristen Newton News: Posts 14 points in G League

Newton recorded 14 points (3-12 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 3-4 FT), six assists, five rebounds and three steals across 30 minutes Tuesday in the G League Iowa Wolves' 112-101 loss to the Santa Cruz Warriors.

After the Timberwolves claimed him off waivers from the Pacers last Friday to fill their open two-way slot, Newton made his debut for Minnesota's G League affiliate Tuesday and turned in an impressive all-around line, aside from some poor shooting. Newton had previously appeared in 14 G League contests with the Indiana Mad Ants prior to joining Iowa, averaging 16.4 points, 6.6 assists, 5.7 rebounds, 2.7 three-pointers and 1.4 steals in 35.8 minutes per contest.