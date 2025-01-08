Tristen Newton News: Provides spark off bench in debut

Newton recorded 14 points (3-12 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 3-4 FT), six assists, five rebounds and three steals over 30 minutes in Tuesday's 112-101 G League loss to Santa Cruz.

Newton provided a well-rounded boost off the Wolves bench in his debut with the squad Tuesday, leading all bench players in scoring, rebounds and steals while posting team-high assist total in a losing effort. Newton appeared in 14 G League contests with Indiana prior to joining Iowa, averaging 16.5 points, 6.6 assists, 5.7 rebounds and 1.4 steals per game.