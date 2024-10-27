Ty Jerome News: Another double-digit performance

Jerome finished with 14 points (4-6 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 5-6 FT), two rebounds, three assists and one steal in 15 minutes during Saturday's 135-116 victory over the Wizards.

Jerome has scored at least 13 points in three straight games to start the season. After missing most of last season due to injury, Jerome has carved out a consistent backup role in Cleveland's backcourt. While his role remains safe, Jerome isn't expected to continue scoring at this rate, as he's shooting an unsustainable 73.7 percent from the field to begin the campaign.