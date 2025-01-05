Fantasy Basketball
Ty Jerome News: Balanced showing off bench in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 5, 2025

Jerome accumulated eight points (3-10 FG, 2-5 3Pt), four rebounds, five assists and two steals in 20 minutes during Sunday's 115-105 victory over the Hornets.

Jerome provided a nice boost off the bench Sunday, swiping a team-high steals total while contributing in every other area of the game and concluding two points short of the double-digit mark. Jerome posted his sixth game of the season with at least five points, four rebounds and four assists. He has been a nice spark off the bench as of late, tallying eight or more points in three of his last four outings as part of the second unit.

