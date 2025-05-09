Ty Jerome News: Coming off bench Friday

Jerome is not in the Cavaliers' starting lineup in Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals against the Pacers on Friday.

Jerome struggled in his spot start in Game 2 on Tuesday, going 1-for-14 from the field and finishing with two points, three assists and two rebounds over 28 minutes. He'll retreat to the bench for Friday's crucial contest while Darius Garland (toe) returns from a four-game absence. Jerome played a key role off the Cavaliers' bench during the regular season, averaging 12.5 points, 3.4 assists, 2.5 rebounds and 1.1 steals over 19.9 minutes per game.