Ty Jerome News: Quiet in season-ending loss

Jerome closed Tuesday's 114-105 loss to the Pacers in Game 5 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals with eight points (3-5 FG, 2-3 3Pt), two assists and one steal in 11 minutes.

Jerome was quiet in the Game 5 loss, rounding out what was a breakout season, at least from an individual standpoint. However, despite closing the season with a scoring average of 12.4 points per game, Jerome's output during the playoffs was largely underwhelming. Over the final four games, he averaged 4.7 points, 1.3 assists, 0.3 steals and 0.7 three-pointers.