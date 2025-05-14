Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Ty Jerome headshot

Ty Jerome News: Quiet in season-ending loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 14, 2025

Jerome closed Tuesday's 114-105 loss to the Pacers in Game 5 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals with eight points (3-5 FG, 2-3 3Pt), two assists and one steal in 11 minutes.

Jerome was quiet in the Game 5 loss, rounding out what was a breakout season, at least from an individual standpoint. However, despite closing the season with a scoring average of 12.4 points per game, Jerome's output during the playoffs was largely underwhelming. Over the final four games, he averaged 4.7 points, 1.3 assists, 0.3 steals and 0.7 three-pointers.

Ty Jerome
Cleveland Cavaliers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now