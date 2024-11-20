Fantasy Basketball
Ty Jerome News: Set for another start

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 20, 2024

Jerome is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against New Orleans while Darius Garland (groin) and Isaac Okoro (ankle) rest, Serena Winters of FanDuel Sports Network Ohio reports.

Jerome will make his second start of the season after delivering 24 points and eight assists in his prior appearance with the first unit. Jerome is averaging 15.0 points, 2.8 rebounds and 4.8 assists while hitting 60.9 percent of 9.2 shots per game across the five contests in which he has exceeded 20 minutes of action this season.

