Tyler Burton News: Drops 23 points in SL loss

Burton totaled 23 points (7-12 FG, 5-7 3Pt, 4-6 FT), nine rebounds, one assist, one steal and one block across 25 minutes in Tuesday's 91-90 Summer League loss against the 76ers.

Burton made a strong impression in his 2025 Summer League debut, coming off the bench to lead the team with 23 points. During the 2024-25 season, he appeared in eight games for the Memphis Hustle -- the G League affiliate of the Grizzlies -- and averaged 2.5 points and 3.0 rebounds in 12 minutes per contest.