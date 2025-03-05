Tyler Kolek News: Back to G League

New York assigned Kolek to the G League's Westchester Knicks on Wednesday.

Kolek has a far clearer path to playing time in the G League than in the NBA, where he's averaging 5.1 minutes across 29 appearances this year. Through his past four outings with Westchester, the rookie second-rounder is averaging 18.0 points, 10.0 assists, 4.8 rebounds, 2.2 steals and 1.8 three-pointers in 36.1 minutes.