Tyrese Haliburton Injury: Getting MRI for calf injury

Haliburton is believed to have suffered a strained right calf during Monday's 120-109 loss to the Thunder in Game 5 of the NBA Finals and is scheduled to undergo an MRI on Tuesday, Shams Charania of ESPN reports.

Haliburton has been dealing with a right calf issue throughout the NBA Finals, but he's continued to play through the injury. However, after Haliburton was limited to just four points while shooting 0-for-6 from the field in 34 minutes Monday while also making a brief trip to the locker room, the calf problem looks like it could put his availability for Thursday's Game 6 in jeopardy. In the first five games of this series, Haliburton averaged 15.0 points, 7.2 assists, 6.2 rebounds and 1.2 steals in 35.8 minutes per game while shooting 45.3 percent from the field and 29.4 percent from deep.